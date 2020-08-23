All-New Mahindra Thar & Jeep Wrangler Similarities In Side-By-Side Pics

The new generation Mahindra Thar will go on sale in India on October 2 and it will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel and a new 2.0-litre petrol engine

After months of anticipation, Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled the second-gen Thar a few days ago. It is the biggest upgrade the off-roader has seen in its lifespan as it has transitioned from being a barebones off-roader to a lifestyle offering with greater off-roading capabilities on paper. The official launch of the new Thar is scheduled for October 2 before reaching showrooms.

The second generation Mahindra Thar is based on a new platform as the body-on-frame chassis has been heavily upgraded. Resultantly, the proportions have grown while the old school retro design charm has been retained with upright body panels in sturdy construction. The evolutionary design updates are mainly concentrated on the front fascia.

With changes to the front grille, headlamps, bumper, bonnet and fender, the new Mahindra Thar has been modernised while the LED Daytime Running Lights mounted on the front of the fender are a neat addition. While many believe the vertically slated front grille could have been improvised further, the overall design updates have made us wonder whether the Thar has taken heavy influence from the Jeep Wrangler.

The pictures showed here have the new Mahindra Thar and Jeep Wrangler standing side by side and it is easy to notice the visual similarities. The Wrangler rides on bigger wheels and has more prominent fenders along with squarish ORVMs, thick grille section, and a more aggressive bumper as the overall bigger dimensions give it a better road presence.

However, not everyone can notice the difference between both the models when the badges are removed and a little bit of customisation and aftermarket accessories would make the new generation Mahindra Thar more prominent in its own right. At the back, the stock versions of the Jeep Wrangler and Mahindra Thar boast of rectangular-shaped LED tail lamps and tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

But the bumpers are obviously different. The Thar is a spiritual successor of the MM540 and thus the influence of the iconic off-roader has been part of its lineage. In its latest version, it comes equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system having Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, new dash, steering wheel with mounted controls and instrument cluster, a premium cabin and so on.

