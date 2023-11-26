All-New Mahindra SUVs Waiting To Launch Next Year In India – Key Details

Mahindra is currently riding high on the success of its latest models like the Thar, XUV700, and Scorpio-N. It does not want this momentum to die down, and that’s why they already have the next set of models ready to be launched in 2024

Although they have several thousand pending deliveries, they plan to take advantage of the success of the previous models and have an interesting range of models lined up for next year. Here is what you need to know about them.

1. Mahindra XUV700 6-Seater

One of the safest mid-sized SUVs that brought features like ADAS to the mass market is now getting another variant. Previously, the Mahindra XUV700 was available in either a 5-seater configuration or a 7-seater configuration, and now the new variant will be introduced with a 6-seater layout, which means the middle row will get captain seats that can slide and recline. Additional features on this variant include auto dimming IRVM and it may get ventilated seats in the front and middle rows. We suspect that the auto dimming IRVM and ventilated seats (for the front seats) will be made available for other variants during the launch of the 6-seater variant.

Mechanically, it will remain the same and continue to be powered by the same engine and transmission options that include a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine that produces 200PS of power and 380Nm of torque which is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter. The other engine option is the 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel engine that produces 185PS of power and 450Nm of torque and transmission options include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter.

2. Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The Mahindra Thar is considered one of the best off-roading SUV in the country and it is great at many things, but practicality is not one of its strengths. This is why Mahindra is launching a bigger 5-door version of the Thar which offers more practicality due to the more space available at the second row and a usable boot. The 5-door Thar will have a longer wheelbase by default and new design elements like larger side steps to help with the ingress and egress, pillar-mounted rear door handles, new alloy wheels, and new LED taillamps.

The cabin design will be all-new as it has to include the additional row of seats along with the boot, and it will feature a bigger touchscreen head unit, sunroof, and rear AC vents. The 5-door Thar will borrow the powertrain options from the Scorpio-N/XUV700, which means it will get – a 2.0-litre turbo petrol that produces 200PS/380Nm, and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel that puts out 180PS/450Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter. We expect the 4×4 variant to be available during the launch while the 4×2 variant will be made available later, or both to be launched at the same time.

3. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra will be launching the new Bolero Neo Plus soon and it will be available in a 7-seater or a 9-seater layout. The SUV is rumoured to be launched in as much as 7 variants including an ambulance model. The Bolero Neo Plus will be similar to the Bolero Neo but quite long, 4,400mm to be exact, while the current wheelbase of 2,680mm will remain the same.

The tough and rugged SUV will be powered by the 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel engine that will be tuned to produce 120bhp of power and 280Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. It will be available in a Rear-Wheel-Drive option only.

4. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Launched in 2019, there has been no meaningful update for the XUV300 and if anything, Mahindra has been silently deleting features while retaining the high price tag. Thankfully, the XUV300 will be updated in 2024 and this time the design is expected to be updated significantly while most of the mechanicals are expected to remain the same. It will receive a bigger free standing touchscreen unit with wireless android auto and apple carplay, wireless phone charger, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof.

With respect to safety, it already was one of the safest cars in India and now it will go ahead further with the inclusion of ADAS suite. Mechanically, it will retain the engine options which include a 1.2-litre turbo petrol that produces 110bhp of power and 200Nm of torque that comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT, a 1.2-litre TGDi turbo petrol engine that produces 130bhp of power and 230Nm of torque that will be available only with a 6-speed manual transmission, and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel that churns out 118bhp of power and 300Nm of torque and is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT transmission.

5. Mahindra XUV.e8

The Mahindra XUV.e8 is the first of many Born Electric vehicles that will be launched in India. The electric SUV will be underpinned by the new INGLO skateboard architecture which is said to be compatible with multiple powertrain options and AWD/RWD layouts. In terms of proportions, compared to the XUV700, it is 45mm longer, 10mm wider, 5mm taller, and a 7mm longer wheelbase.

Supposedly, the Mahindra XUV.e8 will come with 2 types of battery pack based on cell architectures – Blade and Prismatic. The new battery management system is expected to offer better range along with improved safety and longevity. It will be made available with different configurations like RWD and AWD system. The power outputs can vary from 230bhp to 350bhp while the torque figures have not been officially confirmed yet.