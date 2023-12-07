All-New Mahindra Bolero Under Development – Launch Details

Based on the new U171 platform, the new-gen Mahindra Bolero will likely be launched in the year 2026; A slew of SUVs and pickup trucks will be based on the new architecture

Mahindra & Mahindra, the pioneer of SUVs in the Indian market is enjoying sheer popularity amongst the customers, thanks to the latest products like Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio N. While these are some of the newest models, the old workhorse Bolero has pulled the brand’s bandwagon through the good and bad phases over the years.

Renowned for its rugged and reliable nature, the Bolero enjoys its cult following in the rural as well as urban markets of our country along with achieving consistent sales figures over the last decade. In line with this, it has come to light that Mahindra is planning to launch the next-gen Bolero around 2026 and it will be based on an all-new platform. Let’s have a look at its details.

As per the reports, the upcoming new generation of the Bolero will be based on a brand new platform, dubbed the U171. The development of this new architecture will be accelerated by an investment of more than 2,000 crore in the coming decade. While the costs may seem high, Mahindra will use this platform to spawn multiple new models for the domestic as well as international markets.

Both SUVs as well as pickup trucks are a part of the plan and reportedly, there will be a minimum of three SUVs based on the U171 platform. Expect it to be the volume generator for the Indian carmaker with over 1.5 lakh annual sales, thus helping the company to keep its pedigree alive and continue the momentum in the passenger and commercial vehicle segment.

The first model from this platform will be the next-gen Bolero which is expected to debut in India around 2026-2027. Its market launch will be followed by the introduction of a pickup truck based on the U171 platform which is expected to launch by the end of 2027.

For the record, Mahindra currently averages out around 8000-9000 monthly units of the Bolero accounting for 20% of its total passenger vehicle segment sales. So, putting such a huge investment in the new platform will be beneficial for the company in the long run.