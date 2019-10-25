All-New Land Rover Defender Spied Testing In India; Launch In 2020

The new-generation Land Rover Defender claimed to have the stiffest and most rigid body ever produced by the brand will likely go on sale in 2020 in India

Following months of speculations, Land Rover unveiled the all-new Defender at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show last month. The biggest update for the famed off-roader did not come without criticism as many purists claimed it to be rather too soft and aligned with the Range Rover models losing its authenticity.

However, the changes are more than skin deep and it was the most sought-after launch from the brand for more than a year. For the first time, the new Defender has been spied testing in India at Bengaluru wearing heavy camouflage and it suggests that a launch will more likely be on cards for next year.

The test prototype appears to be the long-wheelbase 110 version that is offered with versatile seating configurations internationally – five, six or seven seats. The bootspace behind the second row stands at a maximum of 1,075 litres while it can be extended to 2,380 litres when the second row is folded down.

Optionally, the 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 can also be bought with a front jump seat acting as a homage to the old model. Firstly, the technological advancements and the processing speed of the premium off-road SUV is for the world to see and the infotainment system is driver-focussed with high-grade responsiveness.

Currently, the new Defender’s prices start from close to 51,000 USD in the United States. It is based on the D7x platform with aluminium monocoque construction and is said to be three times stiffer than the ladder-frame chassis of the old model. It has been tested to withstand Extreme Event Test procedure and can take on any harsh environments according to the brand.

The Defender 110 has an approach angle of 38 degrees while the breakover and departure angles are at 28 and 40 degrees respectively. With a massive ground clearance of 291 mm, it has maximum water wading depth of 900 mm and is backed up by a new Wade setup that alters the suspension using Terrain Response 2 system.

Other high-end equipment onboard are a twin-speed automatic transmission, central diff, active locking rear diff, permanent AWD, ClearSight Ground View tech for displaying whatever is under the bonnet and so on. It is sold globally in Explorer, Country, Adventure and Urban packages for individual customisation.

With one petrol, two diesel and one mild-hybrid petrol engines, the new Land Rover Defender appeals for a wide range of customers. The P300 twin-turbo four-cylinder petrol makes 300 hp, the D200 kicks out 200 hp, D240 with 240 hp and the mild-hybrid P400 packing a twin-turbo six-cylinder petrol develops 400 hp. The smaller petrol and diesel units could be offered in India.