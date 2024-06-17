All-New KTM 390 Adventure Spied In Production-Ready State

The next generation KTM 390 Adventure has been spied again in its production-ready guise ahead of its global debut later this year

KTM is currently in its final stages of testing the next generation 390 Adventure as it has been spotted in India as well as abroad multiple times. With the arrival of the new Royal Enfield 450, the competition in the dual-purpose adventure touring space has only gotten tougher and in response, KTM will likely host the global debut of the all-new 390 Adv later this CY.

The Austrian manufacturer could unveil the new motorcycle at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, Italy in November before its official India launch in early 2025. It is a thorough overhaul as far as the design and mechanical bits are concerned and will likely be offered in more variants than before in India as an enduro-styled motorcycle was also caught testing.

The overall styling takes plenty of inspiration from the bigger KTM adventure tourers and thus will have a more hardcore aesthetics. The front end gains a vertical headlamp cluster with dual LED headlamps and a tall transparent windscreen, similar to KTM’s rally machines. You could also see a floating front beak and new body panels that bring a sleeker appearance.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will sit on a new trellis frame and boast a coloured TFT instrument console, similar to the latest 390 Duke. It will ride on 21- or 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels, based on the variant and will be suspended on long travel upside-down front forks, which should be fully adjustable and an offset monoshock rear unit.

As for the performance, the new 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected DOHC engine found in the 390 Duke will be utilised. It produces a maximum power output of 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. The powertrain will be paired with a six-speed transmission while a slipper and assist clutch will be standard.

The equipment list of the new KTM 390 Adv will comprise front and rear disc brakes supported by a dual-channel ABS system, bidirectional quickshifter, connectivity options, switchable traction control, ride modes, new seat layout, and so on.