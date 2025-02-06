All New KTM 390 Adventure, 250 Adv Launched, Starts At Rs. 2.59 Lakh

The new generation KTM 390 Adventure, 390 Adventure X and 250 Adventure have finally been introduced in a competitive price range

KTM has officially launched the new Adventure series in India – KTM 390 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure X and KTM 250 Adventure. With an all-new platform, enhanced suspension and improved performance, the new lineup has also been priced competitively. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has received significant upgrades, making it an even more capable all-terrain machine.

It now comes equipped with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless spoke wheels while the fully adjustable suspension system offers increased travel. A major highlight is the introduction of cruise control, a first in the segment to satisfy long-distance touring needs. Powered by an improved LC4C 399 cc engine, it delivers 46 PS and 39 Nm of torque, providing a steeper climbing angle of 22 degrees.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X offers an even more compelling package considering its pricing. It features 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless alloy wheels. With a high ground clearance of 227mm and a low seat height of 825 mm, it provides a comfortable riding position for long journeys as well. The 5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation and Quickshifter+ should make it a well-rounded option for many riders.

The KTM 250 Adventure is positioned as an entry-level adventure motorcycle, offering a lightweight yet capable machine for riders new to the adv segment. It features a 250 cc engine, long-travel suspension, and a similar ergonomic setup as its larger counterparts. The combination of Off-Road ABS, Quickshifter+, and ride-by-wire technology make it a technology-packed offering as well.

KTM has also focused on refining the chassis and bodywork for the 2025 Adventure series. The redesigned frame allows for better weight distribution, improving stability and handling in both on-road and off-road conditions. A larger fuel tank ensures extended range while the lowered seat height enhances accessibility for riders of all sizes.

The fully adjustable suspension system on the 390 Adventure further allows for fine-tuning based on riding preferences, making it adaptable to various terrains. The new lineup also offers a significant upgrade in electronic rider aids, particularly for the KTM 390 Adventure, which now includes three riding modes – Street, Rain, and Off-Road. Cornering ABS, Motorcycle Traction Control, and Off-Road ABS add to the safety aspects of the package.

Bookings for the 2025 KTM Adventure range are now open at KTM dealerships across India. The ex-showroom prices in Delhi are Rs. 3,67,699 for the KTM 390 Adventure, Rs. 2,91,140 for the KTM 390 Adventure X, and Rs. 2,59,850 for the KTM 250 Adventure.