All-New Kia Sportage Unveiled With Off-Road Focussed X-Pro Variant

The fifth-generation Kia Sportage gets an off-road spec X-Pro trim with a set of 17-inch matte back alloy wheels with BF Goodrich all-terrain rubber

Following its premiere in its homeland of South Korea and subsequently Europe, the new generation Sportage has been released for the United States market. It will enter showrooms in the first quarter of next year and comes with a host of changes inside and out. It sits on the new N3 architecture shared with the Sorento as ultra high strength steel is used in the construction.

The fifth-generation Kia Sportage also has improved insulation and better sound-absorbing materials are utilised. Compared to the old model, the new crossover is longer and has longer wheelbase length for a more spacious cabin. The US-spec model will be offered with a new 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing a maximum power output of 187 horsepower.

It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to either the front axle or all four wheels as an option. The plug-in hybrid version of the Kia Sportage could also be on offer stateside. The South Korean auto majors offers the new-gen Sportage in X-Line and X-Pro variants with a standard all-wheel-drive system in both trims.

The Sportage X-Line gets glossy black panels for the wing mirror caps, window surrounds and roof rack while the front and rear bumpers gain satin chrome surround. It is shod on 19-inch wheels and the roof rack has raised rails as well for improved practicality. The X-Pro, on the other hand, is more off-the-tarmac friendly with more equipment on board.

It gains optional dual-tone roof, a set of 17-inch matte back alloy wheels with BF Goodrich all-terrain rubber, heated windhsield and washer nozzles, multi drive modes such as Normal, Sport, Smart and Snow alongside LED fog lamps. The X-Pro Prestige comes with eight-way adjustable powered front seat, ventilated front seats, LED projector headlamps and so on.

The exterior boasts a striking appearance with new tiger nose front grille, boomerang DRLs, redesigned rear and new character lines. The interior features a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist, driver attention warning, etc.