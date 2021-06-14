All-New Kia Sportage Sizzles In Glossy Black Colour – Video

The fifth generation Kia Sportage gets an assortment of visual and interior upgrades and it looks exquisite in the glossy black paint scheme

The new generation Kia Sportage with a polarizing design was only revealed a few days ago. Kia has been certainly evolving its global design philosophy and each model appears to have unique appeal on its own from Sportage to Telluride. Here we have a video of the new Sportage spotted in an underground parking garage and it shows the stunning exterior in a black paint job.

The glossy black colour scheme goes well with the overall razor-sharp styling cues followed by the South Korean brand. It does hide some of the detailing though but that brings subtlety. The front end comprises sleeker headlamps with eccentric boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights and the signature Tiger Nose grille section in black colour.

The curvy design elements are no more and in their place, more prominent character lines have been added. Just as the front fascia, the rear gets a host of changes and Kia says every body panel in the 2022 Sportage is brand new. Out the back, it comes with new LED tail lamps and a LED light bar accenting the overall appeal of the crossover.

In the video, you could also see matte silver accents on the rocker panels, rear bumper, frontal air inlet surrounds and D-pillars. While the interior of this particular model is not shown in the video, the 2022 Kia Sportage features an assortment of revisions enhancing the upmarket appeal with the addition of new features and technologies.

Some of the cabin highlights are a new digital instrument console and a large touchscreen infotainment system with a curved display. Kia has not revealed the engine details of the new-gen Sportage yet and it will be first available in markets like Korea before going on sale in Europe and North America.

We do expect the Kia Sportage to reach India in the near future to rival Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson. The latter is already available abroad in a new generation and it shares platform with the new Sportage.