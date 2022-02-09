All-New Kia Sportage PHEV Announced With 51 Km Electric-Only Range

2022 Kia Sportage PHEV will go on sale in the third quarter of this calendar year in the United States with an electric-only range of 51 km

The new generation Kia Sportage debuted late last year in the United States market and now the PHEV variant has come to light. The Sportage can be had in regular hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants as well now. The 2022 Kia Sportage PHEV comes in X-Line and X-Line Prestige trims and they have an appealing exterior with sporty design elements.

Some of the visual highlights are 19-inch black finished alloy wheels as standard, glossy black outside rearview mirrors, window surrounds and roof rack while the front and rear bumpers are done up in chrome satin finish. The biggest news lies underneath the bonnet as the Sportage PHEV uses a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine developing 177 hp.

The powertrain works in tandem with a 66.9 kW electric motor and a 13.8 kWh lithium-polymer battery pack. The PHEV system is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission positioned between the all-wheel-drive system and the engine. The crossover recharges the battery in about 120 minutes when connected to a Level 2 charger.

The all-electric range of the 2022 Kia Sportage PHEV stands at 51 km and it will be ideal for short commutes. The Plug-in hybrid variant will go on sale in the third quarter of this calendar year and the official fuel efficiency rating has not been revealed yet. As standard, it gets a number of driver-assistive and safety features, making it an attractive offering.

It features Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and so on. The X-Line Prestige also gains Harman Kardon audio, 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Smart Cruise Control, front and rear parking sensors, an all-digital instrument console, steering wheel with mounted controls and so on.

Kia India is expected to launch a mid-life facelift for the Seltos with a panoramic sunroof in the coming months while the Carens will have its prices announced on February 15. Along the course of this year, the South Korean brand will more likely launch the EV6 electric vehicle as well.