All-New Kia Carnival To Likely Launch In India In Late 2024

Kia is working to launch the new Carnival MPV in the Indian market later this year and it will be more premium and feature-rich compared to the old model

After introducing the Sonet facelift, Kia is gearing up to launch the new Carnival in the Indian market. Showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in its KA4 concept guise, the fourth-generation Carnival has been spotted testing in India as well. Ahead of its launch, here is everything you need to know about the new Kia Carnival.

The company has officially unveiled the exterior photos of the Carnival facelift globally. The new Kia Carnival gets some major design changes, such as a big Tiger Nose grille with chrome elements, vertically-positioned LED headlamps and inverted L-shaped LED DRLs. Furthermore, the MPV has received black-coloured cladding at the front bumper with radar for ADAS.

At the side, the MPV gets large windows to enhance the appeal. The rear doors come with a sliding mechanism and request sensors. Additionally, the Carnival facelift also receives newly designed alloy wheels, roof rails and side steps. Talking about the rear profile, the MPV comes equipped with a big windscreen along with an integrated rear spoiler, inverted L-shaped tail lamps and reverse lamps and reflectors on both sides.

It also gets a rear wiper which is tucked under the rear spoiler. Talking about the cabin, the Carnival facelift is likely to be on a higher end, supporting soft-touch door pads and a dashboard. For an enhancing appeal, we expect the new Carnival to get a dual-screen setup, including a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster.

In the international market, the Kia Carnival draws power from a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine. It is expected that the new Kia Carnival will continue to be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine. It produces a peak power of 200 bhp and a max torque of 440 Nm. The upcoming Carnival might be available with an eight-speed AT gearbox only.

The brand recently confirmed that it will bring the new Carnival to the Indian market; however, the launch date is yet to be announced. The MPV will likely brought to India via the CKD route. In terms of pricing, we expect the 2024 Kia Carnival to be priced at around Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.