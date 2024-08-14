All-New Kia Carnival To Launch On October 3, But There’s A Catch!

New generation Kia Carnival is set to be more luxurious and packed with features compared to its predecessor though it will retain the 2.2L diesel engine

Kia India is gearing up to launch several new passenger vehicles over the next 12-18 months. Among these, a new compact SUV is set to be introduced in 2025, positioned between the Sonet and Seltos. Additionally, the facelifted version of the Carens is expected to make its debut by mid-2025.

The company is also working on its first localised EV, an electric recreational vehicle (RV). These models will be preceded by two new launches soon. On October 3, 2024, the brand will introduce the new-generation Carnival alongside the EV9 flagship electric SUV. The premium MPV was available in its third-generation form until last year in India.

The upcoming model will mark the debut of the latest global version in the Indian market, which has been on sale in other regions for several years. This new iteration will be a significant shift from the previous Carnival that Indian customers are familiar with, offering a more advanced features list and a modern cabin.

Also Read: 7-Seater Kia EV9 Electric SUV To Launch In India On October 3

At least initially, the new Carnival is expected to be brought into the country as a full import, costing over Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom) – way more than the old model. Thus, it won’t have any direct rivals in India as it will be positioned above the Toyota Innova Hycross and below the Toyota Vellfire. It is expected to be available with multiple seating layouts.

The upcoming Kia Carnival will retain its 2.2L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, delivering 200 PS and 440 Nm of peak torque. The familiar eight-speed automatic transmission is also expected to continue. In global markets, the new Carnival is available with V6 petrol and hybrid options, though these powertrains may not be offered in India.

Also Read: 5 New Kia Electric Vehicles That Could Launch In India

The new Kia Carnival will feature a more upscale cabin, aligning with Kia’s latest design language seen across its lineup. Inside, it will come equipped with a host of advanced features, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument console. The equipment list will also include ADAS, ambient lighting, ventilated and massage seats, automatic climate control, a heads-up display (HUD), a digital rear-view mirror, and a digital key with fingerprint recognition, among other high-end amenities.