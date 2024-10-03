All-New Kia Carnival Launched In India At Rs. 63.90 Lakh

New generation Kia Carnival Limousine has been introduced today alongside the EV9 and is a radical departure over the previous model

Kia India has officially launched the all-new Carnival MPV at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 63.90 lakh. The premium MPV is available in two variants, Limousine and Limousine Plus. Customers can reserve their Carnival with a booking amount starting at Rs. 2 lakh, either through Kia’s authorized dealerships nationwide or via the official Kia India website.

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival has finally made its public debut in India, marking a significant shift from its predecessor. However, the new model is brought into the country via the CBU route and is significantly more expensive than the old model, which was on sale until last year as its last recorded price was Rs. 35.49 lakh for the top-end model (ex-showroom).

The new Kia Carnival comes equipped with a host of premium features designed for luxury and convenience. Notable highlights include a 12-speaker Bose audio system, second-row powered seats with ventilation and leg support, a one-touch power sliding door for effortless access, dual sunroofs, a panoramic curved display integrating the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 12.3-inch instrument console.

Internationally, the Kia Carnival is available in multiple seating configurations, but for the Indian market, Kia offers only the seven-seater variant. This India-specific model features Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), bringing 33 autonomous driving and safety functionalities to the table.

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival retains the same 2.2L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine as its predecessor, producing 200 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque. This powerful engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The exterior sticks to the latest design philosophy followed by the brand globally. The large greenhouse is complemented by a black and chrome tiger nose front grille, sharp DRLs and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The equipment list also comprises eight airbags, a 360-degree camera system, triple-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, leatherette VIP seats, front LED fog lamps, wireless smartphone charging facility, a heads-up display, rain-sensing wipers, and so on. The exterior shades presented are black and white with the interior boasting Tuscan and Umber dual-tone schemes. The customer deliveries will begin in the coming months.