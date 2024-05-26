All-New Jeep Compass To Debut Next Year; EV Coming Too

The new generation Jeep Compass will be underpinned by the STLA Medium platform and will boast radical changes over the existing model

Jeep has been retailing the Compass in international markets since 2007, and it saw a new generation launch in 2016. In July 2017, the Compass was first produced at the Ranjangaon facility near Pune for the Indian market. This facility also serves as a production hub for global right-hand drive markets, highlighting its importance to Stellantis.

The latest Jeep Compass has seen continuous enhancements over the years, incorporating new variants, special editions, and variant reorganizations. For the 2024 model year in Europe, the Compass now boasts updated Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and is offered solely with e-Hybrid and 4Xe plug-in hybrid powertrain options.

The seven-seater variant of the Compass, known as the Meridian, is also available in our domestic market. Looking ahead, an all-new version of the Compass is currently in development and will be manufactured at the Melfi plant in Italy. Stellantis has confirmed that this SUV will be built on the STLA Medium architecture and will be offered with hybrid and all-electric powertrains, at least in some markets.

The production facility can roll out 1,600 cars daily but is currently operating at half its capacity. Presently, it produces the Jeep Compass, Jeep Renegade, and Fiat 500X. However, production of the Renegade and 500X will end this year, making way for the new generation Compass, which will start production at the plant in 2025.

Details regarding the new-gen Renegade and 500X are still undisclosed. Additionally, the Melfi plant will oversee the production of the new DS9 and DS7, as well as models under Lancia and Opel, all utilizing the fresh STLA Medium architecture. Notably, the Peugeot e-3008 marks the inaugural model built on this platform.

Apart from India and Italy, the current generation Jeep Compass is also manufactured in Pernambuco, Brazil, and Toluca, Mexico. However, since the Compass EV won’t be produced in the United States, it won’t be eligible for federal incentives there. In India, the Compass is powered by a 2.0L diesel engine, and it’s possible that this will continue with the arrival of the all-new model, although the launch timeline remains uncertain.