All-New Hyundai Venue Coming To Take On Fierce Competition

The all-new Hyundai Venue will reportedly arrive by 2025 and it will be rolled out of the recently acquired Talegaon plant

Hyundai will bring in the next generation Venue by the middle of this decade in the Indian market, according to a recent report that surfaced on the internet. The South Korean auto major has been one of the top-selling SUV brands in the country courtesy of models like the midsize SUV segment leading Creta, and the Venue compact SUV.

The recently launched Exter micro SUV has also been well received by customers due to its affordable nature and being feature packed. The second largest carmaker in the country has ticked all the right boxes with the Exter despite its compact size. While the Exter only has the Tata Punch as its main rival, the same cannot be said for the Venue.

The Hyundai Venue is positioned in a highly competitive segment as it takes on Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Mahindra XUV300. The Nexon’s rise to prominence and the arrival of the new generation Brezza last year have really tightened the competition. With the facelifted Kia Sonet likely debuting in early 2024, it will only get tougher.

The report noted that the second-generation Venue will be the first model from the company’s lineup to be rolled out of the Talegaon plant. The vast production unit was recently acquired by Hyundai from General Motors and it intends to manufacture 1.5 lakh units per annum from this plant in the near future, with the upcoming Venue being a key driver of volumes.

Internally codenamed Q2Xi, the 2025 Hyundai Venue will likely get big revisions inside and out. Only earlier this year, Hyundai introduced the all-new Verna and in early 2024, the facelifted Creta will be introduced as the brand aims to refresh its domestic offerings. The next-gen Venue will look to carry forward the success of the existing model, which has already garnered over 4.5 lakh unit sales.

Hyundai will make the second production plant operation by 2025 as an estimated total of Rs. 5,000 crore will be invested in the future. It will play a pivotal role in Hyundai reaching its target of one million units per year as it will support the state-of-the-art factory in Tamil Nadu.