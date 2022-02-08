All-New Hyundai Tucson India Launch In The Coming Months

2022 Hyundai Tucson is expected to go on sale in the coming months and is a radical departure compared to the outgoing model

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) currently has the Tucson as its most expensive SUV in the domestic market as it is priced between Rs. 22.69 lakh and Rs. 27.47 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tucson has been around since late 2016 and it received a facelift by the middle of 2020 in India. The latest global Tucson is a complete departure, however, as it is based on the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy.

The South Korean auto major is expected to launch as many as four new SUVs this calendar year as the new-gen Tucson will more likely be the first one to arrive in the coming months. On the outside, it boasts a modern take on Hyundai’s styling approach and the inspiration will be seen on the upcoming Venue and Creta facelifts – both bound for this year as well.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson gains a Parametric Jewel pattern front grille with seamless integration and the LED Daytime Running Lights are visible only when the vehicle is turned on. Other highlights are sharper headlamps, redesigned fog lamp housing, wider central air inlet, edgy body panels, aggressive character lines, prominent wheel arches, tweaked bonnet, newly designed alloy wheels and a brand new rear profile.

The rear gets wraparound LED tail lamps connected by an LED light strip while the bootlid is sculpted and the rear bumper has a skid plate. The interior has also been thoroughly redesigned compared to the outgoing model with the presence of a new dashboard and centre console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital 10.25-inch instrument console, etc.

The equipment also features a touch panel for climate control while the seats, surface trims and materials will be brand new as well. As for the performance, the international-spec four-generation Hyundai Tucson uses a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol, a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol, a 2.0-litre turbo diesel and a 1.6-litre petrol/hybrid motor.

For India, the new-gen Hyundai Tucson will more likely continue with the existing model’s 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The former develops 150 bhp and 192 Nm while the latter kicks out 182 bhp maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. The gasoline mill is paired with a six-speed torque converter auto and the oil-burner is hooked with an eight-speed AT.