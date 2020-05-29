All-New Hyundai MPV (Ertiga Rival) Spotted Testing For The First Time

While there has been a lot of buzz on the upcoming Maruti Ertiga rival from Hyundai, it’s or the first time that the upcoming model has been spotted testing on a public road

The MPV market in India is finally taking off. While there was a time when the Innova was the only model that could bring in decent sales to its manufacturers, today, we have popular models like the Ertiga, on one end, and Carnival, on the other. Not to be left behind from grabbing a piece of the sales pie, even Hyundai has been preparing an affordable MPV that will go on to rival the Maruti Ertiga, and, possibly, even the Mahindra Marazzo.

While speculations on the upcoming Hyundai MPV have been circulating for a while now, this is the for the first time that the upcoming model has been spotted being tested on a public road. Like the Maruti Suzuki model, the upcoming South Korean MPV will have compact dimensions but will offer a 7-seater layout. Currently, this model is being tested in South Korea.

Given Hyundai’s constantly evolving and highly flamboyant design theme, we can expect the upcoming MPV to look far more interesting than the Maruti Ertiga. The spy media suggests that the new model could feature the typical Cascading-effect grille, Composite Light two-tier headlamps and a pretty curvaceous body.

Also, one of the spy images have revealed that the upcoming Hyundai compact MPV would feature a sharply rising belt line that will be similar to what we’ve seen on the ‘Shark-inspired’ Mahindra Marazzo. At the rear-end, the MPV will feature vertically-stacked LED taillamps. The MPV also features a shark fin antenna.

The new Hyundai MPV will debut in 2021 and will first launch in the Indonesian car market, where it will take the Maruti Ertiga head on. The new model could even launch in other South East Asian markets before reaching India, by which time the Maruti Ertiga would be ready to receive its mid-cycle facelift.

For the Indonesian market, the new Hyundai MPV will be produced at the carmaker’s upcoming facility in Kota Deltamas, off Jakarta. Before the new 7-seater MPV reaches India, Hyundai will launch a 7-seater version of the Creta, which seems to be in advanced stages of testing. The company will also launch the next-gen Tucson here, which will be a locally manufactured model.