All-New Hyundai Elite i20 India Launch Delayed To September – Report

2020 Hyundai Elite i20 could be offered with three BSVI compliant engine options; comes with a slew of exterior and interior updates

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) was expected to launch the new generation Elite i20 by August this year but due to the dire scenario prevailing currently, its market debut has reportedly been postponed to September. Introducing the new Elite i20 could help in garnering a large band of customers for Hyundai as the festive period is an auspicious time for buying new cars.

The South Korean auto major could try to capitalise on the festive season furore. The new-gen i20 had already been revealed for the European market and it could get mild alterations when arrive at our shores. The exterior comprises of evolutionary changes including a new front end with a more prominent cascading grille assembly.

It also gets restyled headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, new front and rear bumpers, redesigned fog lamps, a light bar running across the trunk lip, updated tail lamps with new LED graphics, bolder creases across the bodily surfaces, two-tone alloy wheels, and so on. The interior gains its share of changes including a new dashboard and more upscale amenities.

Some of the key features include a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity with Blue Link provision offering connected features, cruise control, ambient lighting, updated centre console and digital instrument cluster, wireless charging facility, Bose premium audio, automatic climate control system, multi-functional steering wheel, etc.

In the Euro-spec 2020 Hyundai i20, SmartSense driving assist, forward-collision monitoring, multiple airbags, ABS, ESP and Traction Control are also provided. The India-bound model could be offered with three engine choices such as the existing 1.2-litre petrol, a detuned 1.5-litre diesel from Kia Seltos and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit.

The smaller turbocharged petrol recently debuted in the Grand i10 Nios Turbo variant and it may well be used on the new-gen Elite i20 producing 100 PS maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Both manual and automatic transmissions are expected to be on offer upon arrival.