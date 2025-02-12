All-New Hyundai Creta In The Works With A Hybrid Engine

The third generation Hyundai Creta will reportedly go on sale in India in a couple of years with big revisions inside and out along with a new hybrid engine

The Hyundai Creta has been leading the midsize SUV segment for several years now and just over a year ago, the heavily updated version of the second generation came into existence. The five-seater has been well received for its expansive range with three powertrain choices and a tech-loaded cabin with modern features and technologies.

Hyundai is well known for refreshing its product lineup with quick turnaround times and the Creta will be one of the models that will receive a brand new generation within the next two years. At the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Hyundai introduced the Creta Electric for Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it helped the brand to record highest monthly sales for the Creta range in January.

According to a recent report that surfaced on the interweb, Hyundai is developing a brand new iteration of the Creta as well as a mid-life update for the Creta Electric. Planned to go on sale in 2027, it has been codenamed SX3 and will continue to be rolled out of the company’s production facility in Tamil Nadu.

We do expect the next-gen Creta to feature big revisions inside and out while the existing powertrains and transmission options may stay put. However, the main highlight will likely be the inclusion of a strong hybrid petrol engine. It must be noted that the Korean auto major also has a premium SUV positioned between the Alcazar and Tucson in the pipeline.

It could be rolled out of the brand’s new facility in Talegaon where the second generation Venue will become the first model to be produced around this festive season. It may also feature the aforementioned strong hybrid powertrain. Hyundai could utilise a 1.5L petrol engine with an electric motor and a large battery to form the strong hybrid technology.

Besides design changes, the Creta Electric facelift, on the other hand, may receive updates to offer longer driving range.