All-New Hyundai Creta Electric Interior, Features, Bootspace Detailed

Hyundai Creta Electric has been confirmed to get features such as eight-way powered front seats, twin 10.25-inch displays and so on

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has unveiled the interior of its Creta Electric SUV, ahead of its official launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. It will compete with a host of midsize e-SUVs including the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Citroen Basalt EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser EV along with Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra BE 6.

The Hyundai Creta Electric features a two-tone Granite Gray and Dark Navy colour scheme, complemented by ocean blue ambient lighting. The floating console complements the overall design as well as provides additional storage. A pair of 10.25-inch digital displays – one for infotainment and the other acting as the instrument cluster takes centre stage.

An EV-specific three-spoke steering wheel with Morse code detailing and a touch-enabled climate control system adds to the new features. Customers will also benefit from a dual-zone automatic climate system which includes a driver-only mode to maximise energy efficiency.

With a 2,610 mm wheelbase, the same as the ICE model, the Hyundai Creta Electric is said to offer good interior space. The straight roofline will ensure easy ingress and egress for all passengers according to the brand and we cannot wait to find out what the EV has in store soon. As we previously said, the second-largest carmaker in the country has also incorporated eco-friendly seating materials.

Elements such as recycled plastics and corn-based leather alternatives, underline its focus on sustainability. The equipment list boasts eight-way adjustable powered seats for the driver and front passenger while the driver’s seat includes memory functionality to save preferred positions, enhancing the convenience. It will also get 360-degree camera, ADAS, panoramic sunroof and more. A powered passenger seat walk-in device allows rear occupants to adjust the front passenger seat for increased legroom.

Storage options include a 22L frunk and a 433L boot volume, identical to its ICE sibling. With more than 1.1 million Creta units sold since its inception, Hyundai aims to continue its success with the electric version and it will be available in two battery packs with a claimed driving range of up to 473 km on a single charge.