All-New Hyundai Creta Achieves 55,000 Bookings Since Launch

2020 Hyundai Creta has received more than 55,000 bookings in India since its launch in March 2020; about 20,000 units have been delivered in four months

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) made its presence felt with the second generation Creta as it got back to its leading status in the segment within a short space of time. Despite the ongoing health crisis, the all-new Creta ended up as the most sold passenger in the country as well a couple of months ago. The success of the new-gen Creta is down to several factors and having a wide range is one of them.

The Creta debuted earlier this year following its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo with high anticipation. The second largest carmaker in the country has today announced to have reached more than 55,000 bookings for the latest Creta and it is an impressive feat considering the massive sales slowdown since the beginning of the year.

While the Indian automotive industry is on a road to gradual recovery, the mid-size SUV segment will play a huge role in getting back the volumes as it is hotly contested alongside the compact SUV space. The Creta was also the best-selling SUV in India for the second month running in June 2020. The ‘Click to Buy’ has certainly done its job as it was responsible for posting about 76 per cent reservations.

Hyundai says 30 per cent of the enquiries have come from the digital platform as well. The rivalry between the new Hyundai and Kia Seltos will only intensify in the coming months when more buyers hop in during the festive season. Both have similar powertrain lineup as a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine is utilised.

The brand has confirmed that 20,000 units of the Creta have been delivered in just four months and more than 60 per cent of the bookings are recorded for the diesel variants. It is worth noting that Hyundai has 4.85 lakh customers across the country since its launch back in 2015.

Some of the highlighting features in the 2020 Hyundai Creta are panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, paddle shifters, eight-speaker Bose audio system, traction control modes, drive mode selector, air purifier with digital display, split headlamp cluster, dual-clutch automatic transmission and so on.