All-New Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Spied, Launch Likely Soon

The Next-Gen Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 has been spied sans camouflage in a production-ready avatar. The bike shares its underpinnings as well as the powertrain with the upcoming new-gen KTM Duke 390

In the latest round of spy images, the next generation of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 has been spotted without covers at a factory yard and that too in a production-ready form. Earlier in April, a heavily camouflaged test prototype of the bike was spotted, sparking the rumours of its expected launch in the country.

Taking a close look at the leaked images reveals plenty of details about the updated Svartpilen 401. For reference, Husqvarna currently sells the Vitpilen 250 as well as the Svartpilen 250 in the Indian market and the Svartpilen is a scrambler-type motorcycle, sporting a relaxed riding stance.

In terms of design, the new model seems to be carrying a fresh appeal, all thanks to the muscular bodywork around the fuel tank, however, the fuel tank itself remains more or less the same. In addition to this, the tail section is much longer as compared to the current model and this will enhance the overall comfort of the pillion, further accompanied by a prominent single-piece grab rail.

Talking about mechanicals, the underpinnings as well as the powertrain is a straight lift-off from the upcoming new-gen KTM Duke 390 and this is quite evident by the offset mono-shock and new swing arm. Moreover, the rear mono-shock could get the preload and rebound adjustment setting as seen in the spy images. Apart from this, the alloy wheels will be lighter in weight as compared to the current model, something similar to the ones we have in the latest KTM RC range.

The handlebars of the Svartpilen 401 are regular straight units as compared to the raised ones in the Svartpilen 250 currently on sale in India. Another change from the present model is the road-focused Metzeler rubber, the complete opposite of the block pattern tyres.

These two aforementioned changes speak a lot about Husqvarna’s strategy of positioning the new generation Svartpilen 401. We can also spot a saree guard on the motorcycle, thus hinting that this is an Indian spec model. If this is true, we can expect a launch announcement from the company very soon.