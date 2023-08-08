All-New Honda SP160 Launched In India At Rs. 1.17 Lakh

Honda SP160 has a lot in common with the Unicorn 160 including the powertrain and it will take on Bajaj Pulsar P150

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has today launched the all-new SP160 in the domestic market and it carries a starting price of Rs. 1,17,500. It has been made available in two variants: Single Disc and Dual Disc and the latter carries a price tag of Rs. 1,21,900 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The Honda SP160 is positioned above the Unicorn 160 and has several commonalities with it. It can be considered as a slightly sportier take on the Unicorn and features a muscular tank design with bold shrouds, aerodynamically profiled under cowl, sharp looking LED headlamp cluster, newly designed LED tail lamp with a H-shaped signature, etc.

However, the indicators are halogen. It is equipped with 130 mm wide rear tyre and a sporty muffler with a chrome covering. As for the performance, the familiar 162 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine from the Unicorn is utilised and it produces a maximum power output of 13.5 hp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque.

The OBD2-compliant engine is paired with a five-speed transmission. The motorcycle competes directly against Bajaj Pulsar P150, Yamaha FZ and Suzuki Gixxer 155. It also features a fully-digital console showing details like Clock, service due indicator, gear position indicator, side stand indicator, fuel gauge, average fuel mileage, fuel consumption and average speed.

Commencing on the launch of the new 160 cc motorcycle, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Since its debut in 2015, brand SP has revolutionized the 125cc motorcycle segment, setting unprecedented standards in technology, style and performance. Now, as we confidently progress into the future, we are delighted to extend the legacy of brand SP a notch higher and introduce the all new SP160. This sporty motorcycle is a representation of cutting-edge engineering and advanced innovation that is sure to fulfill the customer expectations.”

The Honda SP160 comes with petal disc brakes, a single-channel ABS system and other highlights of the motorcycle are a 594 mm long seat, 177 mm ground clearance, wheelbase length of 1,347 mm, rear monoshock suspension, engine stop switch, hazard switch, etc. It comes with three years standard warranty that can be extended to seven more years.

The Honda SP160 is available in a total of six colour schemes namely Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Matte Dark Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black and Pearl Deep Ground Gray.