All-New Honda Hornet 2.0 Starts Reaching Dealerships Across India

The recently launched Honda Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184.4cc engine, and is paired to a 5-speed sequential gearbox

To capture the premium commuter motorcycle segment in India, Honda has recently launched the new Hornet 2.0. The motorcycle is powered by a 184.4cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which generates a maximum power of 17.26 PS and a peak torque of 16.1 Nm. This motor comes mated to a 5-speed sequential gearbox.

Just days after its launch, the new Honda motorcycle has already made its way to dealerships. Bookings are already underway, for a token amount of just Rs. 1,999, and we expect deliveries to begin soon as well, probably within a few days. The Honda Hornet 2.0 is the first made-in-India motorcycle by the brand to feature USB front forks, which look quite muscular and premium, especially with the gold-coloured finish.

The rear suspension is a monoshock, with pre-load adjustability. Other than that, it also gets LED lights all around, for the headlights, brake lights, and even the turn indicators. The handlebar is a traditional single-piece unit, and not clip-on bars. The tank shrouds look sharp, and the motorcycle also gets split seat design, along with split grab rails.

The exhaust looks stubby, and the catalytic converter has been neatly hidden in the underbelly, just behind the engine cowl. The headlamp design is quite aggressive, and the lack of a visor adds a sporty appeal to it. The taillight has an X-shaped design, just like on the Hornet 160R. The Honda Hornet 2.0 is available in four colour schemes – Axis Grey Metallic, Sangria Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black and Marvel Blue Metallic.

The front tyre on the Hornet 2.0 is a 110/70 unit, while the rear is 140/70, both shod on to 17-inch alloy rims. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, 276mm at the front wheel and 220mm at the rear, aided by single-channel ABS. The instrument cluster is an all-digital unit, consisting of tachometer, speedometer, odometer, trip meter, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, and even a clock.

Overall, this is arguably one of the best-looking budget commuter motorcycles in our market at the moment. Its direct competitors are the Bajaj Pulsar 180 and the TVS Apache RTR 180. The Honda Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs. 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).