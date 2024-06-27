All-New Honda Freed Compact MPV Gets Petrol & Hybrid Guises

Honda Freed is available in Japan with 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L petrol/hybrid guises and it packs plenty of new features

The prices of the all-new Honda Freed have been announced in Japan with the compact MPV ranging from 2.508 million to 3.437 million yen. Available in the Air and the Crosstar variants, it is slightly larger than its predecessor, measuring 4,310 mm in length, up to 1,720 mm in width, and 1,780 mm in height with the wheelbase remaining at 2,740 mm.

The 2024 Honda Freed is retailed in two powertrains: a 1.5L NA petrol and a 1.5L petrol with e:HEV dual-motor system. The former produces 118 PS at 6,600 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm, and is paired with a CVT. The power is transmitted to only the front wheels as standard while an AWD system is an option.

The latter featured Honda’s e:HEV dual-motor hybrid system, composing a 1.5L NA four-pot petrol engine which kicks out 106 PS and 127 Nm. It works in tandem with a 48-Ah Li-ion battery and an electric motor developing 123 PS and 253 Nm to form the hybrid system. An AWD system is facilitated with the inclusion of the Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) and a secondary electric motor to power the rear axle when required.

The Japanese auto major claims a WLTC fuel consumption of 25 kmpl for the hybrid variant and 16.2 kmpl for the regular NA petrol mill. The exterior is heavily inspired by the Crossroad with the Crosstar variant featuring more rugged finishes to the grille, cladding and skid plate. The interior gets a brand new dashboard which is similar to the latest N-Box.

The Freed Air has been made available in six- and seven-seater layouts while the Crosstar gets five- and six-seat configurations. With Honda Sensing suite as standard, the MPV gets features such as AEB (Autonomous Emergency Braking), ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), LKA (Lane Keep Assist) and much more while the equipment list is also more modern.

A digital instrument cluster, a large central touchscreen infotainment system surrounded by fabric trim, repositioned AC vents, and practical as well as utility features for the family-based customers are also available. There is also specialised variants for people with disability comprising extendable ramp for wheelchairs and pivoted front passenger seat.