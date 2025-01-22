All-New Honda CB190TR Neo-Retro Bike Design Patent Leaked

Honda CB190TR will share several elements with the Hornet 2.0 including the engine, brakes, suspension setup (USD forks) and wheels

Honda has filed a design patent for the all-new CB190TR neo-retro motorcycle in India. It has been learnt that the bike will share several elements with the Hornet 2.0 including the engine and some cycle components. The latest-gen Honda CB190TR, patented in India, will rival Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin. The leaked design patent reveals that the bike flaunts an identical design as the CB300R. It is expected to launch by the festive season of Diwali in the last quarter of this year in the country.

Honda CB190TR will be powered by the same 184cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine which churns out power output of 16.7 bhp and torque value of 15.9 Nm while paired with a 5-speed transmission and a slipper and assist clutch. This same powertrain-gearbox combination is already available with the Hornet 2.0 in India.

Furthermore, the CB190TR neo-retro bike will also borrow brakes, suspension setup (USD forks) and wheels from the Hornet 2.0 upon its launch. Both the bikes have another commonality in form of the 12 litres fuel tank. However, there will be a major difference in styling between the two bikes. Since the CB190TR is a neo-retro model, it boasts of circular LED headlamp, single-piece flat seat and exhaust muffler. Visually, it is pretty much inspired from the CB300R. On the other hand, the Hornet 2.0 fits in the naked streetfighter segment and hence gets angular and sharp styling.

Honda Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the Indian market. Since the CB190TR sources most of the parts and engine from it, we could expect the price around the same ballpark. The neo-retro model could be launched at a price around Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda is in the process of updating its entire scooter and motorcycle line-up with OBD2B compliant engines in India. It has already introduced the Livo, Dio, Unicorn, SP160, SP125 and Activa 125 with the latest OBD2B emission compliant engines. In addition, the new CB650R and CBR650R also went on sale a few days back in the Indian market.

Honda also showcased India’s first 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle in the form of the CB300F at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Honda CB300F is compliant with up to E85 fuel (85 percent ethanol & 15 percent gasoline). It is also expected to launch later this year in the country.