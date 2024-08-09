All-New Honda Amaze Spied, Launching Soon – What We Know So Far

The upcoming Honda Amaze will be the 3rd generation upgrade for the model and is expected to have some major changes while mechanically it will remain the same

Honda has commenced road-testing the next-gen Amaze ahead of its launch date. The upcoming compact sedan, which has been spotted for the first time, is expected to be launched by the end of this year, which means the sales should start in January 2025. The test mule was heavily camouflaged, but the spy shots show a few details about the Honda that rivals Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura.

The test mule was spotted on the outskirts of our national capital. The design isn’t easily given away because of the camouflage, but one can see that the exoskeleton and overall silhouette appears similar to the current model. The rather boxy design of the current car could be carried forward in the upcoming model, but, of course, there will be some modern design touches to keep it more upmarket.

The test mule does partially show the smokey-finished tail-lamps and confirms features like the reverse camera, a shark fin antenna and three fixed headrests for the rear passengers, which is similar to the bigger City. The equipments attached to the exhaust of the test mule could be that Honda was testing it for powertrain and emission checks.

As confirmed in the previous article, the new Amaze will adapt the Honda City’s platform, which also underpins the Elevate, but will have a smaller wheelbase to keep the sedan below four metres in length. The current Amaze’s wheelbase is 2,470mm long, which is shorter than the City’s 2,600mm.

In the powertrain department, there are no changes expected and the new Amaze will continue to be sold with a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 110Nm and will be mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. Looking at the competition, we believe there will also be a CNG version that will be introduced a bit later.

The Honda Amaze, which is currently priced between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi, contributes for almost a fourth of the company’s total sales. The upcoming Honda Amaze will go against the all-new Dzire, which is expected to arrive just a few months before it, and not to forget the competition from similarly priced micro-SUVs such as the Tata Punch and the Hyundai Exter.