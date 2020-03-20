All New Hero Xtreme 160R Listed On Official Website, Launch Soon

The Hero Xtreme 160R is expected to be priced around the Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom) mark, and will compete against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in the market

Hero MotoCorp revealed the new Xtreme 160R at the Hero World 2020 last month, alongside the BS6-compliant versions of the Glamour and Passion Pro commuters. Now, the upcoming 160 cc motorcycle has been listed on Hero’s official website, and a launch is expected this month itself.

The Xtreme 160R is based on the Xtreme 1.R concept which debuted at the 2019 EICMA, and carries over a host of design cues from the concept. Hero claims that it is targeting the youth with this motorcycle, and hence the bike has been designed to look modern and sporty. It sports a dual-tone paint scheme, stylish graphics, a digital instrument cluster and a sleek headlamp.

The upcoming Xtreme 160R draws power from a BS6-compliant 160 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with fuel-injection technology, that puts out 15 hp of max power at 8,500 rpm, along with 14 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 5-speed transmission. The said engine is good enough to take the bike from 0 to 60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds. The braking duties are taken care of by a 276 mm petal disc up front, along with a 220 mm rear petal disc brake.

The 160R might be the entry-level variant of the Xtreme range, but it certainly does not lack in terms of equipment on offer. It gets a full LED headlamp, an LED tail lamp with H graphics, LED turn signals, a hazard lamp switch, side stand engine cut-off feature, along with a blue backlit fully digital LCD instrument cluster that shows vital information. The 160R will be available in three different dual-tone paint schemes, including White & Grey, Blue & Grey and Sports Red & Grey.

We expect Hero to price the bike around the Rs 90,000 (ex-showroom) mark. At this price point, the Xtreme 160R will give tough competition to the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V in the Indian market. However, its price will be confirmed at the time of its launch, which is expected to take place later this month.