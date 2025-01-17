All-New Hero Xpulse 210 Launched In India At Rs. 1.76 Lakh

The Hero Xpulse 210 gets advanced features and a new liquid-cooled engine as it replaces the Xpulse 200 4V in the Indian market

The all-new Hero Xpulse 210 has made its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The ADV bike had its world premiere at the Milan Motor Show in November 2024 and is now launched at Rs. 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom). The Xpulse 210 borrows styling cues from the Xpulse 200 4V while equipped with new features and a bigger engine sourced from the Karizma XMR 210. Though the motorcycle does not have a direct rival, it will face stiff competition from the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

The overall design of the Hero Xpulse 210 is carried over from the Xpulse 200 4V, except for a few subtle cosmetic updates. The bike is presented in new colour options while the fuel tank position is also modified. It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels while flaunting a round LED headlamp, small windscreen and LED turn indicators upfront. The single-piece seat and tubular handlebar are retained from the Xpulse 200.

The suspension duties are carried by 43 mm adjustable USD front forks with 210 mm travel and a mono-shock unit at the rear with travel of 205 mm. The Xpulse 210 boasts a new 4.2-inch TFT digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. This TFT unit houses several gauges in the form of tachometer, odometer, and gear position indicator.

Mechanically, the Xpulse 210 is powered by a new 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which replaces the existing 200cc air/oil-cooled engine. This engine already does duties in the Karizma XMR 210. This engine generates a max power of 24.6 bhp and peak torque of 20.7 Nm while linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The power output has dropped a bit as it dishes out 25.5 bhp with the Karizma.

Underpinning the trellis frame, the Xpulse 210 is presented with a switchable ABS as a standard feature. The brand calls the ADV bike an ‘Anytime, Anywhere motorcycle’ with a major focus on off-roading. For the record, Hero Xpulse 200 4V is priced between Rs 1.47-1.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus the new generation 210 is just over Rs. 20,000 costlier.

Besides the Xpulse 210, Hero MotoCorp has unveiled a plethora of new products at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. These include Xtreme 250R, Karizma XMR 250, Hero Vida Z and Xoom 160.