All-New Hero Xoom 110cc Scooter – Top 5 Things To Know

Hero Xoom is equipped with cornering lights, 12-inch alloy wheels and Bluetooth connectivity; powered by the familiar 110.9 cc engine

Her MotoCorp introduced the all-new Xoom 110 cc scooter in the Indian market yesterday and the top-spec variant is Rs. 4,000 cheaper than the Honda Activa H-Smart and the scooter is priced lower than the TVS Jupiter. Here are the five important things you should know about the new model:

1. Price, Variants And Colours:

The Hero Xoom carries a starting price of Rs. 68,599 for the entry-level LX variant, Rs. 71,799 for the mid-level VX and Rs. 76,699 for the range-topping ZX variant (ex-showroom, New Delhi). All the prices are introductory. It is available in five colour schemes namely Matt Abrax Orange, Black, Sports Red, Polestar Blue and Pearl Silver White

2. Segment-First Cornering Lights:

One of the key features of the Hero Xoom is undoubtedly its cornering lamps. The segment-first feature uses a gyroscope and accelerometer to send signal to the cornering lights and the dedicated lights turn on when the scooter leans based on its direction. It only functions when the 110 cc scooter is moving.

3. Main Features:

For a 110 cc scooter, the Hero Xoom is loaded with features including diamond-cut alloy wheels and Bluetooth connectivity that helps show SMS alerts and notifications on the digital instrument cluster. However, it is restricted to the top-end variant as the mid-spec trim uses the same console but with a different backlight. The base LX trim comes with a regular semi-digital cluster but with optional features like a USB charger.

4. Performance:

The Hero Xoom comes with a tried and tested 110.9 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that also powers the Pleasure Plus and Maestro Edge. It kicks out a maximum power output of 8 hp at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,750 rpm. The i3s idle start/stop tech aids in saving fuel.

5. Dimensions:

The LX and VX variants have a kerb weight of 108 kg and the ZX is 109 kg due to the presence of a 190 mm front disc brake. The Xoom has a fuel tank capacity of 5.2 L, ground clearance of 155 mm and a seat height of 770 mm. All variants are equipped with a 130 mm rear drum brake while the LX and VX offer a 130 mm drum front brake as well. The top-spec variant also has a wider 12-inch rear alloy wheel.