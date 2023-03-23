All-New Hero Karizma To Be Launched In India This Year – Report

The new-gen Hero Karizma will be powered by a new 210 cc liquid-cooled engine capable of 25 bhp and 30 Nm

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, Hero MotoCorp is working to introduce the Karizma in its new avatar. The motorcycle is said to hit the market later this year with a brand new powertrain and it will be underpinned by a new platform as well. The architecture will be extensively used in the near future to expand the brand’s reach in the premium space.

Speculations surrounding the arrival of an all-new Hero Karizma have existed for almost a decade now but nothing really came to fruition. The new report indicates that the upcoming Karizma will derive power from an all-new 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine, which will be good enough to produce around 25 bhp maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque.

The engine will be linked with a six-speed transmission. The report further notes that the design of the new motorcycle will be influenced by the old model. Judging by the way the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country prices its models, we can expect the faired supersport to be priced competitively against the existing crop of 250 cc motorcycles in India.

It could compete against the likes of KTM RC 200, Bajaj Dominar 250, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and a lot more. Hero MotoCorp is already developing a couple of 400 cc motorcycles as a dual purpose adventure touring machine and a faired motorcycle are expected to be launched in 2024. The former will compete against KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310 GS.

The latter will take on TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G310 RR, KTM RC 390, etc. The Karizma nameplate was first introduced in 2003 and underwent several changes over years. It was powered by a 223 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that developed a maximum power of 20 bhp and a peak torque of 19.7 Nm. It was paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and had a top speed of over 130 kmph.

Despite the high success rate endured by the original model, the subsequent facelifts could not gain traction amongst customers and it was discontinued in 2017 amidst the arrival of more modern rivals.