All-New Hero Destini 125 To Launch Soon In India – Key Details

The 2025 Hero Destini 125 features a new chassis, longer wheelbase, new design and an upgraded equipment list

Hero MotoCorp is expected to launch the all-new Destini 125 in the coming weeks in India and it made its debut a few months ago. India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer introduced the Destini 125 in late 2018 which quickly gained popularity among customers. The upcoming model will feature its first significant update.

The heavily updated Hero Destini 125 features reworked body panels, giving the scooter a more elegant appearance. The addition of dual-spoke black alloy wheels enhances its sporty appeal while multiple copper accents on the side mirrors, tail lamps and bodywork lend it a distinctive look. Additionally, the new model is equipped with a pillion backrest for improved pillion comfort.

The turn signals have been redesigned to be sleeker and are now LED units, replacing the triangular halogen units found on the outgoing version. You could also see new H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights and new headlamps bringing a more modern appearance. As for the performance, it uses a 124.6 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine.

The powertrain produces 9 PS maximum power and 10.4 Nm of peak torque. To be sold in a total of three variants namely VX, ZX and ZX+, the 2025 Hero Destini 125 is packed with features. With prices likely starting at around Rs. 89,000 (ex-showroom), it will lock horns with the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and TVS Jupiter 125.

The ZX and ZX+ variants are equipped with an LCD instrument cluster that offers Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, etc. They also come with diamond-cut 12-inch alloy wheels, a backlit starter switch, a USB charging port, an external fuel filler cap, a boot lamp, and a pillion backrest. The VX variant features only a semi-digital instrument console.

The braking duties are handled by a front disc brake in the ZX and ZX+ variants. Riding on a new frame, the 125 cc scooter has an extended wheelbase of 1,302 mm (57 mm longer than the old model).