All-New Genesis G80 Sedan Unveiled; Looks Stunning Inside And Out

The new Genesis G80 has an alluring design and tech-savvy interior complemented by a set of three new engine choices

Earlier this year, Genesis debuted the new GV80 as it pioneered the quad lamp design and the same setup has now been used on the brand’s luxury sedan, the G80. It has been revealed online from its HQ in South Korea and boasts a range of technological and feature advancements alongside a brand new design and engines.

It is easy to note the eye-catching quad headlights flanking the massive shield grille. The upright front fascia comprises of slightly inclined lower grille with horizontal slats. The long bonnet structure and masculine lines add to the glitter of the overall design package. Even the 20-inch multi-spoke wheels are similar to its SUV sibling and the turn signal grafted behind the wheel wells.

The side profile has a distinctive line emerging from the headlamps and runs all the way through to meet the tail. We do not blame Genesis for following identical design cues though as it looks right on the money. The rear end features quad tail lamps, chromed exhaust system, and sharp boot structure. The similarities between the GV80 SUV and G80 sedan can also be seen inside the cabin.

It gets a 12.3-inch digital 3D instrument cluster, HUD, a huge 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system sitting atop the layered dashboard, multi-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, use of high-quality wood, aluminum and leather trims, an intuitive central controller, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ambient mood lighting and so on.

As for the safety, the 2021 Genesis G80 has autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot collision avoidance, advanced adaptive cruise, etc. The luxury arm of Hyundai has worked to reduce the overall weight of the sedan as increased use of aluminium has helped in shedding about 110 kg. Besides, the roomier interior, the new RWD architecture has also been improved for greater handling and lower centre of gravity.

It is powered by a new set of engine options compared to the previous model as a 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 300 hp and 421 Nm, a 3.5-litre turbo V6 producing 375 hp and 530 Nm and a 2.2-litre four-pot diesel with 207 hp will be used. The new Genesis G80 will go on sale in South Korea today and its reach will be expanded to other markets in the second half of this calendar year.