All-New Ford Expedition SUV Revealed With Improved Tech & Capability

The 2025 Ford Expedition features significant updates visually and inside the cabin along with advanced technologies and a new Tremor variant

The all-new Ford Expedition has made its global debut, featuring significant updates inside and out, along with advanced technologies that enhance its overall appeal. The new Expedition lineup, which includes the Active, Platinum, King Ranch, and Tremor variants, will be available for order starting October 24 in the United States.

The SUV is expected to hit dealer showrooms by Spring 2025. The Active, King Ranch and Platinum variants come equipped with a standard 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine that delivers 400 horsepower and 651 Nm of torque. The new Tremor variant features a more powerful version of the same engine, producing 440 horsepower and 691 Nm of torque, which is also available as an option for the Platinum trim.

The 2025 Ford Expedition is available in both standard wheelbase and extended wheelbase Expedition Max versions. It features a 40/20/40 folding third-row bench seat, and the tailgate is designed to support up to 500 pounds. Additionally, the seatback can be transformed to convert the tailgate into a convenient serving table.

Ford has claimed that the new Expedition Tremor is the most off-road capable version ever, equipped with four-wheel drive, underbody shielding, and 33-inch all-terrain tyres. It features best-in-class ground clearance, an electronic locking rear differential and advanced off-road tech.

The large SUV also comes with a new 24-inch panoramic digital display that enhances connectivity to internet services along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Features such as Google Assistant4, Built-in Alexa, Wi-Fi hotspot capability, Google Play apps and embedded Google Maps are also available.

The sliding front centre console provides easy storage access for both the front and second rows. With a seating capacity of up to eight people, the new Expedition offers enhanced versatility and improved capability and it also gets flexible third-row seats. Four lighting zones encircle the exterior of the vehicle, offering ample illumination for the tailgate, campsite, and various other activities in between.

For 2025, the hands-free highway driving tech has been expanded across the Expedition lineup. The improved system delivers a smoother, more natural drive and increases the average amount of time owners can spend in a hands-free mode according to the brand. When properly equipped, the Expedition delivers a towing capacity of up to 3,175 kg without the need for a load-levelling bar and can achieve a maximum towing capacity of 4,354 kg with a weight-distributing hitch.