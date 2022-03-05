New Ford Everest/Endeavour is based on the same architecture as the latest Ranger and it comes with a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior

Just a few days ago, Ford unveiled the new generation Everest (known as Endeavour in some markets) and it will be sold in Australia, Africa and Asia Pacific. Compared to the previous model, the new Everest comes with a longer wheelbase and wider track and Ford says this will help in a more enjoyable drive downtown and on the highway.

The Blue Oval has made significant improvements to the off-roading capabilities of the full-size SUV as well as it gets selectable off-road drive modes, two functional tow hooks up front, rear locking differential, underbody protection, etc. It has a water wading depth of 800 mm and some clever features aid in easier towing.

The American auto major will also offer a range of new off-road accessories with the new-gen Everest. Courtesy of an optional Tow Pack with an integrated trailer brake controller, the towing capacity has been increased to 3,500 kg (up by 400 kg from the previous model). A unique Tow/Haul drive mode optimises gear shift timing to maintain engine braking and ideal power delivery at high loads.

In the walkaround video linked above, the new Ford Everest/Endeavour has been explained in detail. For Australia, Ford has confirmed two engine choices: a 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel and a 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel but the performance numbers are not announced yet. The Ambiente and Trend grades will be available with an RWD configuration while other trims get a permanent 4WD system.

The 4WD configuration boasts an electronically controlled two-speed electromechanical transfer case. The new Everest/Endeavour is based on the latest Ranger pickup truck and its design is heavily influenced by it as both have several commonalities. The redesigned interior features up to 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Ford’s SYNC 4A connectivity.

Other highlights are up to 12.4-inch digital cluster, wireless charger, heated and ventilated front seats, 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, heated steering wheel, 50:50 split third row in the Platinum grade, nine airbags, adaptive cruise control system, reverse brake assist function, and so on.