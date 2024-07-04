All-New Compact SUVs Worth Waiting For – Under Rs. 10 Lakh

Brands such as Hyundai, Kia, and Skoda are gearing up to launch new compact SUVs in India within the next 12 months

The highly lucrative compact SUV segment in the Indian automotive market is set for a wave of new releases in 2025 from leading manufacturers such as Skoda, Hyundai, and Kia. Below is an overview of the upcoming models that will compete with vehicles like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, etc.

1. Skoda Compact SUV:

Skoda recently revealed the launch timeline for its highly anticipated compact SUV in India. Scheduled to debut in March 2025, this sub-four-meter SUV will be based on the extensively localized MQB A0 IN platform, sharing several components with its midsize SUV counterpart, the Kushaq. It will be powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

The engine is expected to deliver the same power output and torque as seen in the Kushaq, rated at 115 PS and 178 Nm respectively. Buyers will have the option of choosing between a manual or automatic transmission. During recent testing phases, the SUV has been spotted multiple times and will adopt one of the following names – Kwiq, Kymaq, Kylaq, Kariq, or Kyroq.

2. New Gen Hyundai Venue:

In the coming year, Hyundai is expected to launch the second generation of the Venue, coinciding with the start of production at the recently acquired Talegaon facility, formerly owned by GM. Internally referred to as the Q2Xi, the 2025 Hyundai Venue is slated to receive substantial improvements in design and features, while no major mechanical changes are likely.

3. Kia Syros:

To likely debut in the Indian market in early 2025, the Kia Clavis is expected to introduce hybrid and electric variants in the future. Positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos, the Clavis, potentially named Syros, will feature a distinct SUV design inspired by the globally acclaimed Soul SUV.

Set for release in the latter half of 2025, the electric variant of the Kia Clavis will aim to meet the growing demand for environmentally conscious mobility solutions. It is set to offer a range of features including a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a digital instrument cluster, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and other amenities.