All-New Citroen C3 Compact SUV Revealed; India Launch Soon

Citroen C3 is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices in India

Groupe PSA has today hosted the global premiere of the all-new C3 compact SUV, which will target customers in developing markets such as in Latin America and the Indian sub-continent. Earlier this year, the French manufacturer debuted in India with the C5 Aircross. But, the new C3 will be the brand’s biggest assault in the volume space.

The Citroen C3 will be rolled out from the brand’s manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu and it will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Honda WR-V, Toyota Urban Cruiser and the likes in the fiercely tight space. The design of the Citroen C3 stays similar to the scale model leaked back in May 2021 except for the alloy wheels.

The sub-four-metre SUV carries an eccentric styling the brand has been known for with a wide front grille flanked by a double layer headlamp cluster as in the new C5. The upright frontal design is accompanied by a rather flat bonnet structure, raked front windshield placement, roofline slightly sloping towards the rear, and a prominent black cladding along the sides.

Other visual highlights in the Citroen C3 include a contrast finished orange roof, blackened pillars and roof rails giving a dual-tone vibe, orange accents on the front bumper and doors, sporty-looking alloy wheels, chrome garnished front grille and chromed Citroen logo that joins the headlamps, an upright tailgate, C-shaped LED tail-lamps, two-tone bumper with black cladding, front and rear skid plates, a large Citroen logo in the middle of the tailgate, etc.

The new Citroen C3 is part of the brand’s C-Cubed programme for India and is underpinned by the Common Modular Platform (CMP) that is already used by a number of Groupe PSA models in the international markets. In India, it could also give rise to the forthcoming Jeep compact SUV and both will more likely be powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The powertrain is expected to be available with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a dual-clutch auto as an option. Citroen won’t offer a diesel engine in India though and the C3 could be priced aggressively against rivals. Expected to go on sale in the coming months in India, the C3 will boast contrast interior accents and a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity based features.