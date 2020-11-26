All-New BMW X5 M Competition Launched In India At Rs. 1.94 Crore

BMW X5 M Competition uses a 4.4-litre twin turbo V8 engine producing 600 hp and 750 Nm and it comes with a host of M specific upgrades

BMW India has today announced the launch of the new X5 M Competition in the domestic market. Dubbed the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), it is brought into the country via Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) route and is available across all BMW dealerships present in the country. Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said:

“The all-new BMW X5 M Competition fulfills the highest customer expectations, not only for agility, dynamics and power but also the expression of individuality.” Priced at Rs. 1.94 crore (ex-showroom, pan India), the BMW X5 M Competition, it is offered in metallic colour options such as Marina Bay Blue, Donnington Grey, Manhattan Green, Carbon Black, Black Sapphire, Mineral White and Tornado Red.

As an option, BMW Individual colors are available in Tanzanite Blue and Ametrine. As standard, Black Extended Merino Leather interior is provided while the Full Merino Leather interiors in a choice of Sakhir Orange/Black, Adelaide Grey, Taruma Brown, Silverstone, Black or Ivory White/Night Blue with colour matched Alcantara headliner can be chosen from the options list.

The customers bookings the new BMW X5 M Competition online before December 31, 2020 will get exclusive hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club in collaboration with Isprava luxury villas. Buyers will also gain membership to the exclusive BMW Excellence Club with programs featuring in four main categories such as Bespoke Travel, The High Life, Grandstand and BMW Privileges.

On the outside, it comes adorning a large front bumper air intake openings, roof and lower tailgate spoiler, exclusive 21-inch M light alloy wheels up front and 22 inchers at the rear with star-spoke style 809 ‘M’ Bi-color. Optionally, BMW Laserlight can be had with a range of around 500 meters.

Inside the cabin, you get bespoke M treatment with M controls, red accents on the M leather steering wheel’s M buttons, integrated head rests on the M seats, hands-free Comfort Access for easy loading and unloading, a 12.3-inch Multifunction Display touchscreen, iDrive Touch Controller, optional BMW Gesture Control and BMW Live Cockpit Professional with navigation system.

Other key features are standard BMW Virtual Assistant, wireless charging and Harman Kardon surround sound, panorama glass roof, optional rear seat entertainment professional with Bowers and Wilkins Diamond surround sound, BMW Individual option for personalisation. As for the performance, a V8 engine is used.

With M TwinPower Turbo technology, the 4.4-litre unit has a maximum output of 600 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 750 Nm between 1,800 and 5,600 rpm. It is paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and it helps in the new BMW X5 M Competition sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Other main features are M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, Active M Differential, M-specific chassis, M-specific adaptive suspension, M compound brakes, an integrated braking system, Track, Road and Sport mode settings, a host of BMW Safety technologies like Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function, Cruise Control, etc.