BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine developing 190 hp and it will be offered in two trims

BMW India opened the official bookings for the 2 Series Gran Coupe earlier this month and it will go on sale in the domestic market tomorrow as the brand’s most affordable offering. The reservations are currently taken through the brand’s website for the ease of customers for an initial token amount of Rs. 50,000. It will be offered in a total of just trim levels and a single engine option.

To be available in Sportline and M Sport trims, the four-door coupe can be bought for an exclusive early bird benefit if it is booked before the price announcement tomorrow. The benefits include complimentary Taj Experiences Gift Card worth Rs. 50,000 and it can be redeemed for multiple transactions pertaining to different experiences across Taj properties.

The Sportline trim of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes fitted with leather seat upholstery, 17-inch alloy wheels, and what BMW calls the illuminated Berlin interior trim. It is offered with a choice of five colour schemes. The top-spec M Sport, on the other hand, gets six body shades, exclusive exterior and interior tweaks as in other M models, and a set of 18-inch alloy wheels.

Buyers can choose between all-black or beige and black interior cabin theme in both the trims. The interior trim in the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport is called at illuminated Boston. On the outside, the design highlights include M badges on the front fenders, chrome accented front grille, glossy black trimmed windows, M Sport body kit with aggressive side aprons and bumpers, aluminium pedals on the inside and M Sport steering wheel.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will rival the forthcoming Mercedes A-Class and Audi A3 and it will be slotted below the 3 Series in the domestic portfolio. It will have its prices starting from Rs. 35 lakh and it may go up to Rs. 39 lakh (ex-showroom) making it a compelling offering for the luxury car buyers looking to purchase an entry-level model.

As for the performance, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 190 horsepower. A 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine is expected to join the lineup later developing around 192 hp and it will be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.