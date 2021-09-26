All-New Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch This November – 5 Things To Know

Bajaj Pulsar 250 is expected to be equipped with an all-new 250 cc oil-cooled engine, paired with a six-speed transmission

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, confirmed in a recent interview that the new generation Pulsar platform will be introduced this November with the highest displacing Pulsar ever – most likely referring to the naked streetfighter and the semi-faired motorcycles currently testing on the public roads.

He further noted that the new architecture will be expanded across the Pulsar range within the next year and it will be interesting to see how that happens as the Pulsar series comprises a wide list of motorcycles such as the entry-level Pulsar 125, NS 125, Pulsar 150, NS 160, Pulsar 180, NS 200, RS 200 and 220 F.

In addition, the Chakan-based manufacturer will also establish a new vertical pertaining to electric mobility solutions exclusively in the near future. Here we take a look at the five key things you need to know about the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250 as it appears to be one of the major shake-ups for the company in two decades:

1. New Platform:

The new generation Pulsar platform seems to offer bigger proportions as the test mules of the NS 250 and 250 F look larger and more muscular. We do expect the structural rigidity to be increased alongside being lighter than the existing steel perimeter frame.

2. New Design:

The prototypes indicate that both the NS 250 and 250 F will have evolutionary design changes compared to the NS 200 and 220 F respectively. With the presence of new LED projector headlamp and LED Daytime Running Lights, chiselled bodywork and more aggressive fuel tank, new alloy wheels and tail section, their road presence will more likely be elevated compared to their 200 cc siblings.

3. Market Positioning:

Speculations surfaced on the internet suggest that the NS 250 will place the NS 200 but we are sceptical over it considering the good sales numbers the latter manages. Thus, the NS 250 could be positioned above the NS 200 and below the Dominar 250. Likewise, the Pulsar 250 F is said to be slotted above the 220 F at least initially and they could be replaced eventually.

4. Oil-Cooled Engine:

As for the performance, a new 250 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with an oil cooler has been on the rumour mill. Bajaj could target better touring capabilities with the all-new NS 250 and 250 F duo and the performance figures are not known yet. The powertrain will be linked with a six-speed transmission.

5. Aggressive Pricing:

Bajaj is expected to price the Pulsar 250 duo aggressively in the domestic market and they will likely be equipped with stubbier exhaust, telescopic front forks, monoshock rear suspension, all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and dual-channel ABS system.