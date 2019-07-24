All-New Bajaj Pulsar 125 Coming Soon – 5 Things To Know

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 125 will be the smallest capacity and the most affordable bike in the Bajaj Pulsar family

Bajaj will introduce an entry-level 125cc Pulsar in India soon. Currently, the cheapest Bajaj motorcycle on sale is the 150 Neon which retails at Rs 68,250 (Ex-showroom). The upcoming motorcycle will be the successor of the Pulsar 135LS that Bajaj silently discontinued after the compulsion of ABS safety system in bikes from April 1st, 2019.

Now that it is clear that Bajaj will introduce the Pulsar 125 in India soon, here are the top 5 things that you need to know about the upcoming motorcycle:

1. Updated Engine

The soon to be launched Pulsar 125 will likely be powered by the same 124 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The unit paired with a 5-speed gearbox produces about 11.8 bhp of peak power and 11 Nm of peak torque. However, it remains to be seen whether Bajaj will use the NS 125 engine or the engine from Discover 125 to power the upcoming Pulsar variant.

2. Will be the most affordable Pulsar till date

Currently, the most affordable model in the Pulsar lineup is the 150 Neon. The Pulsar 150 Neon retails at Rs 68,250 (ex-showroom). Expect the upcoming Pulsar 125 to be priced in the range of Rs 60,000-65,000 (ex-showroom) which will make it the most affordable model in the Pulsar family.

3. Hardware and underpinning

The upcoming Pulsar 125 will depend on a telescopic suspension setup at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle will be handled by a disc brake at the front and drum brake at the rear while there will also be a drum brake variant on offer as well which will be priced lower than the disc brake variant. The motorcycle will get a CBS as standard.

4. Premium features

The upcoming Pulsar NS 125 will get a halogen headlamp setup, semi-digital instrument cluster comprising of an analogue counter for the speedometer and a digital display for important readouts including odometer, fuel gauge, service reminder, etc.

5. Expected Launch date

If everything goes according to plan the Bajaj Pulsar 125 will likely be launched during the 2019 festive season and like we already mentioned earlier it will be priced in between Rs 60,000-65,000 (ex-showroom).

*Pics For Reference