All-New Audi Q6 Revealed With Packed Features & ADAS Tech

The Chinese market exclusive Audi Q6 has bigger proportions than the Q7 and is an ICE model based on the MQB platform

SAIC Audi has revealed the Q6 in the Chinese market and is priced between ¥500,000 (Rs. 59.01 lakh) and ¥650,000 (Rs. 76.71 lakh). It should not be confused with the forthcoming Q6 e-tron electric vehicle though as the Chinese-spec Q6 is an ICE model. It is underpinned by the MQB platform and boasts an aggressive design language.

The 2022 Audi Q6 has bigger proportions than the Q7 as it measures a length of 5,099 mm, a width of 2,014 mm and has a height of 1,784 mm with the wheelbase length standing at 2,980 mm. It has plenty in common with the Volkswagen Atlas, which is also manufactured by SAIC, exclusively for Chinese customers. However, the Audi Q6 is more premium inside the cabin.

Earlier this year, the Q6’s design was completely leaked and it stands in line with the production model with the presence of a single-frame front grille, full-width LED systems, 21-inch alloy wheels done up in black colour, muscular bodywork, prominent wheel arches, a large greenhouse enabling a roomy cabin, dual-tone exterior shades, and so on.

On the inside, the 2022 Audi Q6 gains leather seat upholstery as standard, 12-way power adjustable seats with ventilation, heating and massage functions, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity tech, a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster, an 8.6-inch screen for climatic operations, premium metallic accents, ambient lighting, 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio, etc.

The all-new Audi Q6 luxury crossover can be had in six- and seven-seater layouts and folding the rear seats will liberate nearly 2,400 litres of bootspace in an impressive fashion. It is also packed with safety features including Level 2+ ADAS systems courtesy of the Audi AI Pro pilot package. It will be offered with multiple powertrain options ranging from 45 TFSI to 50 TFSI.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit develops 262 hp and 400 Nm while the 2.5-litre six-pot mill delivers 295 hp and 500 Nm, and it does zero to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer provides an automatic transmission, adaptive dynamic suspension system and Quattro AWD configuration as standard making it an attractive proposition.