All-New 4-Cylinder Benelli SRK 600 Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage

Upcoming Benelli SRK 600 is a street fighter motorcycle that could be launched as a premium alternative to TNT 600i as it will come with better styling and more features

Many months ago, a rather stylish streetfighter Benelli motorcycle with 600 badging was spotted in China for the first time ever. Back then, it sparked rumours that the new motorcycle would be the next-generation model of the TNT 600i. Surprisingly, however, the new-gen TNT 600i that was finally launched turned out to be more of a facelift rather than an all-new version.

As it turned out, the motorcycle was spied in China is not the new TNT 600i but the SRK 600, which looks poised to become a more premium alternative to the TNT 600i as it will have more upmarket styling and more features.

Visually, the new model will have a street fighter look with a sporty headlamp and a sleek cowl. It will also have a Sharply-styled fuel bolder tank extensions. The tail-end looks rather stubby and features a sleek taillight.

The Benelli SRK 600 wil share aplenty with the TNT 600i. It will be underpinned by the same trellis frame and would feature the same set of inverted forks up front and an eccentrically mounted rear monoshock. In fact, even the 17-inch alloy wheels seem to be the same as those seen on the 600i. Not just this, even the tires, twin front discs and single rear disc seem t be the same.

Even the 600cc inline-four-cylinder engine will be shared with the TNT 600i. This engine outputs a maximum power of 81.6 hp along with 51 Nm of peak torque on the TNT. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The SRK 600 would retail both of these but will probably have a higher power and torque output.

Also, the spy shots have revealed that the Benelli SRK 600 will come equipped with a colour TFT instrument panel, flat single-piece handlebar, alloy brake and alloy clutch levers. The upcoming motorcycle will likely offer riding modes and multi-stage traction control along with dual-channel ABS. The new model could make its world debut at EICMA 2020 in November this year.