All-New 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Launch Soon, Listed On Website

2025 KTM 390 Adventure X will go on sale soon in India and it will be devoid of some features compared to the standard variant

KTM India has unveiled details about the India-spec 2025 390 Adventure X as it has been listed on the brand’s official website alongside other variants. It is equipped with a 399 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled LC4c engine which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

The same DOHC motor is lifted from the latest 390 Duke and is paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch as standard. We are already a fan of this powertrain due to its performance and other characteristics and it will be interesting to see how it behaves in the soon-launching dual-purpose adventure touring machine.

In comparison to the higher-spec Adventure variant, there will be some compromises. The KTM 390 Adventure X differs from the standard model by featuring non-adjustable WP Apex front forks while the rear monoshock comes with preload adjustability with a wheel travel of 200 mm at the front and 205 mm at the rear making it a capable off-roader on paper.

The motorcycle comes with a 19-inch front alloy wheel wrapped in tubeless tyres and the styling is similar to the regular model despite losing some equipment including ride modes, cornering traction control, cornering anti-lock brakes and cruise control. This strategy will make it more affordable and appeal to a wider band of customers.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X features a saddle height of 825 mm and a ground clearance of 227 mm. It comes with a 14.5-litre fuel tank and has a kerb weight of 182 kg, making it noticeably lighter than the well-received RE Himalayan 450. Despite losing some equipment, the new Adventure X boasts plenty of key features including an LED projector headlamp.

The equipment list comprises LED turn indicators, LED tail lamps, a five-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, switchable ABS, ride-by-wire throttle and a bi-directional quickshifter. Based on a new split trellis tubular frame, it gains new body panels, a tall windscreen, a front beak and more.