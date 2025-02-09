All-New 2025 KTM 250 Adventure – Top 5 Things To Know

The new-gen KTM 250 Adventure rekindles its rivalry with the Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX, Yezdi Adventure and BMW G 310 GS in the Indian market

KTM recently launched the new generation model of the 250 Adventure in the domestic market. Priced at Rs. 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle is the entry point to the Austrian brand’s adventure bike range. The ADV debuted alongside the KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure X in the country. Let’s look at the top 5 things to know about the all-new 2025 KTM 250 Adventure.

1. Design and Underpinnings

The design of the new 250 Adventure is shared with the latest crop of KTM Adventure bikes including the 390 Adventure range, with paint scheme and decals being the only differentiating factors. The ADV appears much more mature and aesthetically appealing than before. The bike is based on the same underpinnings as the new 390 Adventure, comprising a lightweight steel trellis frame and a separate rear sub-frame.

2. New Engine

The 2025 KTM 250 Adventure is powered by the new 249cc LC4c single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine churning out 30.5 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This new powerhouse is tractability and refined power delivery.

3. Features On Offer

The new ADV sports a long list of nifty features such as LED lighting all around with an LED projector headlamp, a 5-inch colour TFT display, smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, turn-by-turn navigation and more. In addition to this, it comes with ride-by-wire throttle, off-road ABS and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

4. Hardware & Cycle Parts

The latest KTM 250 Adventure is suspended by a set of non-adjustable WD Apex USD forks at the front and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock at the rear. The front wheel travel is 200mm while the rear section gets 205mm travel, lending it great off-road capabilities. The ADV’s ground clearance is 227 mm while the seat height is set at 825 mm. With a kerb weight of 177kg, the two-wheeler gets a 14.5-litre fuel tank capacity.

5. Pricing & Rivals

The new KTM 250 Adventure commands a premium of around Rs. 13,000 over the outgoing model and will set you back by Rs. 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the ADV more expensive than its rivals, including the Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX and Yezdi Adventure. For reference, the KTM 390 Adventure X is priced at Rs. 2.91 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it Rs. 31,000 more expensive as compared to the 250 Adventure.