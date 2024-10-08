All-New 2025 Jeep Compass Officially Teased, Brand New Styling

2025 Jeep Compass will be underpinned by the STLA Medium platform, shared with models coming under the Stellantis group

The first teaser image of the next generation Jeep Compass has been released for the global markets. The brand new model will be introduced in Europe first next year before expanding its reach to other markets. The latest Compass has been available for eight years and it received a mid-life update a few years ago. The teaser suggests that the upcoming Compass will be a radical departure.

It indicates the presence of a sharper overall appearance courtesy of sportier body panels, muscular wheel arches and strong shoulder lines. The 2025 Jeep Compass continues with the boxy tail section and an upright front fascia but there will be slimmer lighting elements and a new bonnet section. The pillars won’t be as tall but we can’t really judge from the design sketch.

Furthermore, a large greenhouse elevates its rugged stance. It will be underpinned by the STLA Medium platform, shared with models coming under the Stellantis group including the Citroen C5 Aircross. The American auto major has revealed that the third-gen Compass will be equipped with different “multi-energy propulsion systems”.

It will stay put offering a 4WD system but with improved technologies for better off-roading. The flexible STLA Medium architecture can facilitate ICE, PHEV and all-electric drivetrains and speculations surrounding a Compass-based EV have long existed. We do expect Jeep to sell the next-gen Compass with a 1.2L mild-hybrid petrol producing 134 hp in Europe.

It will work in tandem with a 28 hp e-motor and the system will be paired with a six-speed DCT. Depending on the market, Jeep will sell the forthcoming Compass with a variety of engine options. In the Peugeot E-3008, a twin electric motor setup combines to produce 316 hp and paired with a 96 kWh battery pack, a claimed range of 700 km has been made possible.

It is no secret that the 2025 Jeep Compass will be retailed in an expansive range and it will feature ADAS tech. It will be rolled out of Stellantis’ Italian factory from 2025 before other regions getting in the act.