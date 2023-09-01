All-New 2024 Toyota Fortuner Rendered With Sporty Styling

The all-new 2024 Toyota Fortuner has been rendered based on a leaked image; expected to make global debut early next year

The speculations surrounding the all-new Toyota Fortuner have been running wild in recent months. While no official confirmation has been made by the brand, the third-gen Fortuner is expected to make its global debut next year. Considering its popularity domestically, India could be one of the first markets to get the seven-seater full-size SUV.

A few weeks ago, an alleged leaked image of the 2024 Toyota Fortuner came up on the internet. Its authenticity could not be verified but here you see a speculative rendering of the new-gen Fortuner based on that leak. It shows a thoroughly revised front fascia with new design elements making it sportier than the existing model.

The front end comprises triple horizontal grille slats with Toyota badge mounted in the middle, an octagonal shaped thick metallic grille surround, sharper headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, a muscular bonnet, C-shaped black housing with new fog lamps, prominent wheel arches, a flowing side profile signifying a large greenhouse with tall pillars, and newly designed alloy wheels.

You could also see body-coloured door handles, black finished pillars, chromed window line, a near-flat roofline with sturdy roof rails, wraparound tail lamps, side steps and an integrated spoiler. Reports suggest that the upcoming Fortuner will have larger dimensions than the existing model as it will likely be based on the TNGA-F ladder frame chassis.

The 2024 Toyota Fortuner is expected to share design cues with the recently unveiled new-gen Tacoma pickup truck. If it turns out to be the case, it could be sportier than what you see in this rendering. The interior is said to receive a major overhaul as a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a new digital cluster, redesigned centre console and dashboard are of high possibilites.

As for the performance, the GD series diesel engine will get mild hybrid treatment and a while ago, the Japanese manufacturer showcased the hybrid-spec Hilux in Australia and the same technology could be used for India as well. The 2024 Toyota Fortuner will boast a more advanced features list pertaining to comfort, convenience and safety.