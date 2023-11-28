All-New 2024 Duster SUV Leaked Ahead Of Debut Tomorrow

The all-new 2024 Renault Duster will undergo a comprehensive overhaul receiving updates both inside and outside; will be offered in a choice of three engines

Renault successfully established its brand by capitalizing on the widespread appeal of the Duster nameplate in India, a key player in shaping the midsize SUV segment from its early days. While the second-gen did not find its way to India, the third generation Duster is expected to be introduced by the middle of this decade and its global debut is scheduled for tomorrow.

The all-new Duster will be unveiled under Renault’s sub-brand Dacia for the European markets and it will be showcased in Portugal. Ahead of its debut, the five-seater has been leaked online showing its exterior changes and it resembles the design patent which came up on the internet a few weeks ago, taking plenty of inspiration from the Bigster concept.

Compared to the outgoing model, the 2024 Duster gets a host of visual updates to enhance its overall appeal. The front fascia comprises a stylish grille section, slender LED headlamps arranged in a Y-pattern, vertical air inlets flanking the revamped front bumper, a broad lower grille with fresh inserts, and a striking skid plate for a more aggressive appearance.

Additional exterior features include a new bonnet, squared wheel arches, new roof rails, the distinctive inclined rear quarter glass reminiscent of the original Duster, black-finished B-pillars and pillar-mounted C-pillars, newly styled alloy wheels and side black cladding for a rugged aesthetic. The rear gains V-shaped LED tail lamps, an updated rear bumper and tailgate.

It is set to feature a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, generating approximately 140 hp. Additionally, a larger 1.2L petrol hybrid unit will deliver 170 hp, and a 1.3L turbo petrol engine, compliant with flex-fuel, will produce a maximum power output of 170 hp, marking it as the most powerful Duster to date. The specific engine destined for the Indian market is currently unknown.

Inside the cabin, the 2024 Renault Duster is set to receive a range of enhancements. The updated features include a larger touchscreen infotainment system with various connectivity options, a new digital instrument console, a revamped dashboard and center console, enhanced surface quality, improved fit and finish, as well as the incorporation of more advanced safety features. A seven-seater variant is also on the horizon and it will be launched in the near future.