All-New 2023 Toyota Vellfire Unveiled With Big Changes – Details

2023 Toyota Vellfire is based on the TNGA-K platform and has larger proportions than the outgoing model; gets thorough revisions inside and out

Toyota has unveiled the new generation Vellfire and Alphard and their prices have also been announced in its home market of Japan. The Vellfire costs between 6.55 million yen (Rs. 37.88 lakh) and 8.92 million yen (Rs. 51.58 lakh approximately) and sits on the TNGA-K platform with improved rigidity, stability and structural strength along with greater manoeuvrability.

The 2023 Toyota Vellfire measures 4,995 mm in length, and 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. Compared to the previous model, it is longer while retaining the width and wheelbase and Toyota has managed to increase the interior space as well. The design follows the Forceful x Impact Luxury philosophy as several enhancements have been made.

Amidst staying put with the boxy profile, the all-new Vellfire gains six horizontal chrome slats arranged one below the other while the new bumper is sportier with a W-shaped silver trim covering the chin and running up to the edge of the fog lamp housing. The sleeker LED headlamps are accompanied by new LED Daytime Running Lights and the bonnet is more muscular.

At the back, the luxury MPV comes with newly designed LED tail lamps giving a sharper look and they are connected by a light bar. The rear bumper trim mimics that of the front and it has vertical reflectors. The side profile of the 2023 Toyota Vellfire is similar to the Alphard with a prominent Z-shaped beltline and black-finished pillars.

The Japanese auto major has implemented techniques to reduce vibration levels and minimise road noise. The interior boasts fewer physical buttons than the old model and is more upmarket and modern as well. The steering wheel, digital console, integrated touchscreen infotainment system, new climatic controls, new gear lever, etc are available.

The main attraction is the presence of Universal Steps on both MPVs as a step emerges while the sliding doors are opened for easy ingress and egress. Across the range, Toyota offers 2+2+2 seating arrangement with powered ottoman function for the second and third row captain chairs. The powertrains include NA and hybrid options. We can expect the new Vellfire to reach India sometime next year as it garners good volumes for the brand.