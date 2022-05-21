All-New 2023 Hyundai Verna Rendered Based On Spy Shots

2023 Hyundai Verna will adopt the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy and it could gain a mild-hybrid tech for improved efficiency

Hyundai has commenced testing the next generation Verna in India and previously, the test mules were caught on camera in South Korea. The second-largest carmaker in the country is planning to launch a host of new models including the new-generation Tucson in the second half of this year, facelifted Venue as early as next month, heavily updated Creta and Ioniq 5 electric vehicle in the later stages of 2022.

The aforementioned facelifts will be updated to be in line with the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy followed by the brand globally. In addition, the upcoming fourth-generation Tucson really paved the way for the styling language to be mainstream abroad. The Verna midsize sedan will also stick by the same route as it will adopt a design similar to that of the latest Elantra and even Sonata.

Here we have a rendered image of the upcoming global Hyundai Accent, which is nothing but the next-gen Verna for India. It adopts the parametric jewel pattern grille with seamless integration of LED headlamps and a sporty fog lamp housing with sharp creases and a front lip spoiler. Other visual highlights are dual-tone alloy wheels, a fastback-styled roofline, muscular bonnet and character lines, a raked front windshield, etc.

The production model will have new wraparound LED tail lamps and an updated rear bumper along with a tweaked bootlid. Codenamed BN7, the next-gen Hyundai Verna is expected to make its global debut later this year before going on sale sometime in 2023 in India. As for the dimensions, it appears to be slightly larger offering a roomier interior.

The cabin is also subjected to a number of changes including a new dashboard and centre console, a large 10.25-inch horizontally-oriented touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an all-digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, wireless charging facility and so on.

As for the performance, a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel will likely continue and they could gain mild-hybrid tech with an idle start/stop system and brake energy recovery function for improved efficiency.