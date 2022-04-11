All-New 2022 Mahindra Scorpio To Boast Land Cruiser Like Dashboard

2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to go on sale in the coming months and it will more likely be powered by 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines

Mahindra & Mahindra already confirmed that it would debut the Born Electric Vision range comprising three EVs in their conceptual form in July 2022 and they are being teased often. One of them is suspected to be the XUV900 SUV coupe with an electric powertrain. The homegrown SUV specialist is also working on further strengthening its domestic ICE range.

The XUV500 was replaced by the all-new XUV700 late last year while the original Thar exited in favour of a more modern lifestyle off-roader in 2020. The Scorpio is one of the consistent sellers for the brand for nearly two decades and it will have its biggest update in the coming months – more likely in the second half of this calendar year.

The test mules of the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio have been caught on camera for more than a year and recent images indicate that the SUV is in its final stages of testing. An alleged undisguised image from an advertisement shoot was also leaked a few weeks ago. The 2022 Scorpio is based on a new ladder-frame chassis with all-new body panels.

As for the design, it gets a pair of sleek LED projector headlamps with chrome treatment, redesigned front grille with the new Twin Peaks logo, restyled bumper with C-shaped surrounds for fog lamp housings doubling up as LED DRLs, a prominent kink in the window line, more prominent LED tail lamps, side-hinged rear door, muscular character lines, a new set of wheels, etc.

It is expected to have larger proportions than the outgoing model while retaining its tall pillars and brawny outlook. Just like the exterior, the cabin is subjected to a major overhaul with the presence of a new dashboard resembling the old Toyota Land Cruiser 200 and it will likely be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations with a forward-facing final row.

The equipment list boasts a large touchscreen infotainment system with connective tech and other bits derived from XUV700, a fully-digital instrument console, rear AC vents, a new steering wheel with mounted controls, automatic climate control, sunroof, and so on. It will more likely be powered by 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines with 4WD in top-spec trims.